iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 283.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.