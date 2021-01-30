WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 125,127 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 36,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 720,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $84,829,000 after purchasing an additional 398,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.28. 9,502,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

