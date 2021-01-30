North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Makes New $208,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.21. 1,557,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,379. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.