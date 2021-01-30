North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,172 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Accenture by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Accenture by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $7.42 on Friday, reaching $241.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,300. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.50 and a 200-day moving average of $238.52. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

