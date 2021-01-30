Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) shares traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 7,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.37 million for the quarter.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

