Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 1,297,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,098. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $72.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 96,856 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

