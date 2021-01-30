Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $125.05 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $125.05 million and $8.44 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017509 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

