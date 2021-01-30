Birdchain 1-Day Volume Tops $880.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $740,589.40 and $880.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded up 105.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00900318 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.54 or 0.04363434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018434 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028139 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,173,082 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIRDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.