Kuverit Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Kuverit has a market cap of $286,290.97 and $62.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068835 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00900318 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052830 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.54 or 0.04363434 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018434 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028139 BTC.
Kuverit Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “
Kuverit Coin Trading
Kuverit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
