Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $71.86

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

FN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.94. 195,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $87.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

