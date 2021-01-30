$201.20 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report $201.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.10 million and the highest is $204.00 million. CURO Group reported sales of $302.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $846.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.40 million to $849.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $928.02 million, with estimates ranging from $846.60 million to $975.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

CURO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CURO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 589,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,617. The company has a market cap of $594.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

In other news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701. Insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

