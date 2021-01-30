Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,414 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

