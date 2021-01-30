Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. 11,869,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.