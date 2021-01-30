Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. 6,267,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,421. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

