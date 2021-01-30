Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $123.59 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

