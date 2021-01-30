WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 3,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

