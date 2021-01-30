WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021


Shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 3,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEW)

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

