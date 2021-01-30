WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 10,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.68% of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

