Zacks: Analysts Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.91. Gartner reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gartner by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 586,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,538. Gartner has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $169.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

