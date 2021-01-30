Zacks: Analysts Expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.91. Gartner reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gartner by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE IT traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 586,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,538. Gartner has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $169.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.