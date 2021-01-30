PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Down 5.7%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 5,478,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,603,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

