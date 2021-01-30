First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 18.78% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

