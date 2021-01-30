Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) Trading Down 2.7%

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.82. 13,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 6,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,591,000.

