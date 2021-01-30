WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.37. 73,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 99,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 158.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter.

