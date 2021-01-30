VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) Trading Down 1.1%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 5,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 26,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

