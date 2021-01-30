iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 69.3% in January

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ESGD traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 533,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $75.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

