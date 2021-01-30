Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.0985 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $639,278.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00263218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00065865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064931 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,599.19 or 0.92453390 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

