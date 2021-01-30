SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ DWFI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 157,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

