FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 291.7% in January

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 291.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.31% of FFBW worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBW remained flat at $$10.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $79.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.60. FFBW has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

