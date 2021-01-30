Fortuna (FOTA) Price Reaches $0.0010

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $471,309.09 and approximately $1,294.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00901620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.37 or 0.04415874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018405 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00027960 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

