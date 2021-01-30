Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. 8,315,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average of $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

