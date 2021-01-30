Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 557 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 28,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.