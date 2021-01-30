Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,397 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 278.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

