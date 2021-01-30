iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is IFG Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712,977 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

