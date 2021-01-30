Conning Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.