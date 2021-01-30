Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. 6,002,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

