2,023 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,707,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

