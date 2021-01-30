Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,956 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30.

