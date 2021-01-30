Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 22.5%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) traded down 22.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.91. 51,283,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 20,115,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

