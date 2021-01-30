Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 22.5%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) traded down 22.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.91. 51,283,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 20,115,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.
The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.
In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
