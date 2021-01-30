Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.40 million.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.24.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $9.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,055,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average is $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.