Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.79. 957,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.