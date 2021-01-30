Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.