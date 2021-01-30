Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.65 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

