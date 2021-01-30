Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.65. 64,019,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.