Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.65. 64,019,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,152,461. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.
Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.
Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
