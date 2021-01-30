Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 609 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

