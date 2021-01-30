Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $29.10

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,466. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.