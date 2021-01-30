Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 1,099 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equinix by 11.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $739.96. The stock had a trading volume of 488,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $703.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

