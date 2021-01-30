Analysts Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Target Price at $151.62

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

AYX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $126.05. 1,065,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,784. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.85, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,272,758 shares of company stock worth $259,822,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,297,000 after buying an additional 1,114,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,078,189 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 72.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after purchasing an additional 188,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,355,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

