Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $66.50

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.90. 242,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

