SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $65.20 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00069449 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00908864 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053088 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.65 or 0.04377685 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028253 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018422 BTC.
SingularityNET Profile
Buying and Selling SingularityNET
SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.
