SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $65.20 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00908864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.65 or 0.04377685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018422 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,978,653 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

