Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $38.72 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $57.19 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $38.72 or 0.00113248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00908864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.65 or 0.04377685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018422 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

