Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for $327.88 or 0.00959043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $65.58 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00131017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00263333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064904 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,531.13 or 0.92228358 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

